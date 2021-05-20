Vietnam Pet Food Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Description Vietnam is expected to see an increase in major trends in pet food, including pet humanisation, busier lifestyles and the health and wellness trend.

Vietnam is a newly induced market space with lax regulatory structures giving room for significant amount of growth. The success of the pet foods here is largely dependent on the interaction capabilities of the manufacturers with the costumers and promotional strength of the companies. Higher disposable incomes, rising demand for other pet food as well as busy consumer lifestyles are the key factors supporting this growth.The availability of organic or therapeutic products is expected to grow faster, in line with the demand for more sophisticated products and the rising health and wellness trend. The very low consumer awareness levels not just regarding the different products but also about the basics of ownership and pet healthcare is expected to dampen the growth of the market.Consumers in small cities and rural areas will not see the necessity to purchase these products hence the demand for pet food will remain limited in these areas.

The market is segmented based on the product type, animal type, pricing and sales channels. Pet meal holds the major share in the market with around 70% of the market share, while that of snacks and treats constituted 15% of the market share in 2014. Rise in the disposable incomes and busy life styles has enabled the Vietnamese population to prefer packed foods for their pets.Cat food held the major share in the market, accounting for 45% of the market share, in 2014. Economic pet food products are the largest segment, accounting to 70% of the market share as Vietnam has a larger group of middle class population.

Mars Inc is the leading company in the market, with its early entry and long standing advantage, had gained the consumer loyalty and is holding the major of the shares in the market. The other important players in the market includeSim Commodities (Vietnam) Co., Ltd, Doggy Man Vietname Co ltd,Sunsetpet, Thanh Cong Comp. Ltd., Pacific E Port Trading Viet Nam, ITsco- Pantone and Agridient.

