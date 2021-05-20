Vitamin D Market to Witness huge growth in near future | Global key players – Bio-Tech Pharmacal , Dishman Group , Fermenta Biotech Ltd. , Glanbia plc , Taizhou Haisheng Chemical Industry Limited Company

Vitamins are substances that our body requires to develop and grow normally. Vitamin D is a nutrient found in some foods that are needed for health and to maintain strong bones. Vitamin D helps our body to absorb calcium. Vitamin D analogs have been anticipated as a potential therapy for patients with HVDRR, especially those with mutations in the VDR LBD. Vitamin D analogs have been introduced for the treatment of SHPT, including paricalcitol and doxecalciferol.

Increase in the occurrence of vitamin d deficiencies across the globe is driving the demand for vitamin d market by analog. Furthermore, the rise in preference of fortified food among consumers is also projected to influence the vitamin d market significantly by analog. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding bone and joint health among individual is expected to have a robust impact in the vitamin d market by analog. Evolving usage of vitamin d in personal care products, in turn, are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Top Key players

1.BASF SE

2.Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc

3.Dishman Group

4.Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

5.Glanbia plc

6.Koninklijke DSM N.V

7.PHW GROUP LOHMANN and CO. AG

8.Taizhou Haisheng Chemical Industry Limited Company

9.Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd.

10.Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd

The “Global Vitamin D Market by Analog Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vitamin d market by analog with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global vitamin d market by analog is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vitamin d market by analog players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vitamin d market by analog is segmented on the basis of Analog, Form, Application and End User. Based on Analog, the market is segmented into Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3. On the basis of the Form the market is segmented into Dry and Liquid. On the basis of the Application the market is segmented into Feed & Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Food & Beverage and Personal Care. On the basis of the End User the market is segmented into Adults, Pregnant Women and Children.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vitamin d market by analog based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vitamin d market by analog by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vitamin d market by analog from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the vitamin d market by analog in these regions.

