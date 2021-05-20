Wall Cladding Materials Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report compiled by Persistence Market Research focuses on factors influencing the present scenario of the ‘Wall Cladding Materials Market’. The research report also offers concise analysis referring to commercialization aspects, profit estimations and market size of the industry. In addition, the report highlights the competitive standing of major players in the projection timeline, which also includes their portfolios and expansion endeavors.

Wall cladding materials primarily act as a protective/insulating layer and shield surfaces from moisture and other harmful external factors. Wall cladding materials also help in enhancing building performance.

Wall Cladding materials are a type of decorative wall covering material that give an entirely give different look to a wall. Further, materials, such as metal, stone, wood etc., give a good texture and aesthetic appeal to a building. There are a variety of of materials that can be used wall cladding materials, such as brick, wood, concrete, metals, stone, etc. Wall cladding materials are used in interior as well as exterior applications.

Global Wall Cladding Materials Market: Segmentation

Globally, the wall cladding materials market can be segmented on the basis of application, construction type, material type and end-use.

On the basis of material type, the global market can be segmented into:

Brick

Concrete

Fibre Cement

Stone

Wood

Vinyl

Tile

Metals Aluminium Steel Zinc Copper



On the basis of construction type, the global market can be segmented into:

New Construction

Retrofit

On the basis of application, the global market can be segmented into:

Exterior Cladding

Interior Cladding

On the basis of end-use, the global wall cladding materials market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Wall Cladding Materials Market: Dynamics

Wall cladding materials possess various advantages as compared to other materials available in the market. For instance, these materials require low maintenance and thus, buildings using these materials also require low maintenance, thereby leading to reduced overall maintenance charges. Further, the utilization of these materials makes these buildings more durable than buildings finished with wall paint. Wall cladding materials also make buildings weather proof as these materials offer strong resistance against external weather conditions, such as sunlight, rain and wind. Thus, the demand for wall cladding materials is expected to escalate in near future.

However, wall cladding materials possess several disadvantages. For instance, these materials are quite expensive and require high labour cost. The aforementioned reasons are expected to be the key factors that will restrain the growth of the global wall cladding materials market during the forecast period.

Introduction of lightweight cladding materials, such as aluminium composite panels for external applications, is found to be one of the key trends identified in the global wall cladding materials market. Aluminium is UV and weather resistant. Moreover, it enables quick installation while also being versatile to be used for canopies, false ceilings and partitions.

Global Wall Cladding Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global wall cladding materials market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region and will be supported by surging demand from countries, such as China, India and Japan, etc. Growing population and urbanization are anticipated to assist the demand for construction activities, which in turn, will escalate the consumption of these materials in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be followed by North America over the forecast years. North America, in the global market, is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast years. North America is anticipated to be followed by Western Europe. Consumption of wall cladding materials in European region is expected to grow at a fast pace in near future. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for a small share. However, the demand is expected to grow at a good pace over the next decade.

Global Wall Cladding Materials Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global market include All American Exterior Solutions, WFM, 3A Composites GmbH, James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Yaret Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd. and Jindal Mechno Bricks Private Limited.

The global wall cladding materials market is expected to be one of the most fragmented markets in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players in the market across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Wall Cladding Materials market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated Wall Cladding Materials market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Wall Cladding Materials market segments such as geographies, form, application and end-use industry.

