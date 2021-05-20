Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Pet Wearable Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

GIVE US A TRY

Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Pet Wearable Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

0
Press Release

Pet Wearable

The Pet Wearable Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Pet Wearable Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Get Sample PDF of Pet Wearable Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999709

Scope of the Report:

  • Pet wearables refer to devices that can be worn on the pet’s body to serve various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Pet Wearable Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Pet Wearable Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Binatone Global
  • Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd
  • FitBark Inc.
  • Garmin Ltd
  • KYON
  • Loc8tor Ltd
  • Dogtra
  • PetPace Ltd
  • Mars Incorporated (Whistle Labs Inc.)

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Order of Pet Wearable Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999709

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the pet wearable market are the increase in awareness about the pet’s physical and mental fitness, increasing adoption of IoT, and rise in the demand for pet monitoring and technological advancements.
  • The pet wearable market is gaining traction, due to the rising awareness among pet owners about their health. The increasing inclination toward the adoption of pets as companions for mental stability, fitness, and entertainment is boosting the expenditure on the well-being of pets. The rising awareness, coupled with easy availability of wearables, globally, is expected to boost the global pet wearable market.
  • Additionally, the use of pet wearables offers benefits, such as connecting humans to their pets, in order to track their daily activities and monitor their health using these devices. This monitoring generates data for food intake, heart, and respiratory rate and patterns, and calories burnt by pets during the day. The data generated by these devices is used for analyzing the health of pets. The aforementioned factors are boosting the adoption of pet wearables, which in turn, is propelling the growth of the market studied.

    Pet Wearable Market Report Provides the Following:

    Pet Wearable Market

    Inquire Before Purchase Pet Wearable Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999709

    Key Market Trends:

    Identification and Tracking Segment, by Application, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

    The identification and tracking segment of the pet wearable market is expected to register the largest market share over the forecast period, and is likely to record a CAGR of 10.34%.

    One of the most common uses of pet wearables, such as smart collars, is tracking the whereabouts of pet animals using GPS. With the help of wearables, not only can the owners track their pets, but the devices also help other people identify pets that have strayed off and return them to their rightful owners. Owners can track the location of their pets and identify them easily within limited time, just by using their smartphones.

    According to the American Humane Association, it is estimated that 10 million dogs and cats go missing or are stolen in the United States alone, each year. One in three pets is likely to become lost at some point during its life. Hence, with wearables, such as the GPS tracking device, the chances of a pet getting lost or stolen may reduce drastically. All such factors are driving the market, and are helping in the increasing usage and adoption of pet wearables by the owners, especially in the western countries.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the pet wearable market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share in the pet wearable market over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of companion animals, high disposable income, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. The rise in awareness about pet health among pet owners, the increase in product innovation, sophisticated technology, and a high percentage of tech-savvy owners are some other significant factors driving the growth of the US pet wearable market.

    Pet Wearable Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Pet Wearable Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Pet Wearable Market
    • Chapter 3: Pet Wearable Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Pet Wearable Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Pet Wearable Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Pet Wearable Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Pet Wearable Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Pet Wearable Market

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 96
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror