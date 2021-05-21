(2018 – 2023) Global Bio-Butanol Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Bio-Butanol Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 9.25% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Bio-Butanol market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Bio-Butanol market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Bio-Butanol Market are –

Butalco GmBH

Butamax

Butyl Fuel LLC

Celanese

Cobalt Technologies

Eastman Chemicals

Energy Quest

Gevo

Green Biologics

METabolic Explorer

Plantaonix

Praj

Russian Technologies

ZeaChem

The bio-butanol market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Major factors, such as growing demand from the automotive sector, combined with government regulations regarding environment degradation, are expected to drive the market.

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

In recent times, bio butanol has been witnessing an increasing demand form the automotive industry, owing to its intrinsic properties. Bio butanol has good energy content of 105,000 BTU’s/gallon making it preferable as fuel. Also, it is less corrosive, therefore, making it suitable for engines without changing the engine modifications. In addition, EPA, which tests vehicle and fuel emissions, has confirmed that it reduces emissions, namely hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide (CO), and oxides of nitrogen (NOx). Therefore, these intrinsic properties have increased its demand in the automotive industry, thereby, driving the market.

Intrinsic Properties Driving the Motor Fuel Application

The market is segmented on the basis of application. Motor fuel is the dominant application and is expected to grow at a good rate because of better intrinsic properties making it preferable for the automotive industry. In addition, adhesive application, along with personal care product applications, is expected to increase with growing usage as construction adhesive, further augmented by the growing textile and cosmetic industries in APAC countries, like China, India, etc.

North America – The Dominant Market

North America is the major contributor to the bio-based butanol market because of incentives by the government for bio-based butanol production. Manufacturers in the United States are taking measures to produce bio-butanol through mergers. Gevo has collaborated with Argonne National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to develop a predictive octane blending model for isobutanol and gasoline blendstocks for oxygenated blending (BOBs). Ongoing research in this field is expected to drive the market in the region. The US Department of Energy launched three Bioenergy Research Centers. of which, the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center (GLBRC), led by the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has started focusing on developing bio-butanol. Asia-Pacific is a potential market with growing adoptions of bio butanol production technology in countries, like India, China, and Japan.

