(2018 – 2023) Global Digital Scent Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Digital Scent Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Digital Scent market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Digital Scent market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Digital Scent Market are –

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS SA

AMS AG

Scentsational Technologies

Smiths Detection Inc.

Electronic Sensor Technology

Scentcom Ltd.

Scent Sciences Corporation

The Enose Company

Sensigent Intelligent Sensing Solutions

The scope of the digital scent market study is limited to solutions offered by various vendors, including providers of hardware components, such as e-noses and scent synthesizers.

Increasing applications and adoption of the digital scent technology (particularly e-noses) in the healthcare and the military and defense sectors has been the primary factor driving the market for digital scents. However, the high initial costs and the lack of awareness are expected to hinder the market growth.

North America to Hold a Lion’s Share of the Market

North America holds the dominant share in the global digital scent market owing to an established infrastructure that makes use of various technological advancements. The established healthcare industry in the region is boosting the market growth. Emphasis of the US government on healthcare and special initiatives, like the “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act” (Obamacare) are also favoring the market in this region. Electronic noses are being developed extensively in this region for the healthcare industry to sniff out cancers. Similarly, the defense and military sector in the region is very well established, with defense spending in the United States growing at a significant rate. The country has the biggest military defense budget, which is estimated to be around USD 611 billion. The recent applications of digital scent technologies have come through advancements in sensor design, material improvements, software innovations, and progress in micro circuitry design and systems integration.

The developing infrastructure in the region, coupled with the rising adoption of technological advancements across various industries to better the business model, is set to boost the growth of the overall digital scent market.

Increasing Adoption of E-Nose in Healthcare to Drive the Market

The major driver for the digital scent market is the rising implementation of e-nose applications for clinical diagnosis. An e-nose is capable of providing useful information through the analysis of the volatile organic compounds in body fluids, such as exhaled breath, urine, and blood, which could cause an increased adoption of this technology in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry is set to witness the highest growth rate owing to an increased adoption of scent synthesizers and e-noses to detect cancer. However, the high cost of such devices might hinder the adoption rate in the healthcare industry. In the near future, development and use of application-specific hybrid systems, consisting of the combination of non-specific sensors together with specific sensors or other devices, capable of both producing a response to the odor as a whole, and coupled with technological advancements to rise costs, might boost the growth of the market.

E-Nose to Hold the Largest Market Share

A wide variety of industries based on specific product types and categories, such as the automobile, food, packaging, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical, utilize e-noses for a broad and diverse range of applications, including quality control of raw and manufactured products. Utilizing e-noses in the food industry is a means of monitoring fruit freshness and shelf life before marketing can have some benefits that maximize corporate profits and optimize customer satisfaction. Similarly, the growth of electronic-nose applications in the healthcare industry has development far beyond the initial uses discovered in disease detection. E-nose applications have been forthcoming and continue to be developed in a wide diversity of healthcare sectors, ranging from prognoses and monitoring of various medical conditions to detecting health hazards in the environment, as well as applications in pharmacology, research, medical-waste evaluation, and telemedicine.

