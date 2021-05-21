(2018 – 2023) Global Telematics Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Telematics Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 24.81% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Telematics market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Telematics market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Telematics Market are –

OCTO Telematics S.p.A

AirIQ

Inc.

Mix Telematics International Ltd.

WEX Inc.

Masternaut Limited

TomTom N.V

GeoTab Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

and Google Inc.



The telematics market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.81% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Telematics is the amalgamation of multiple technologies working simultaneously to perform multiple operations to collect and use data for effective cost-optimization. Industries have been aggressively leveraging the benefits of this technology. The automotive industry has emerged as the most prominent end-user vertical for the telematics technology. Rising demand and compliance regulations to ensure the safety of the passenger have encouraged leading vendors towards installing telematics infrastructure within the automobile. Telematics has been relevant in the market over the last few years, however, the market for telematics is set to grow exponentially over the next decade.

Diverse Range of Applications Bolstering its Use in Automotive Industry

Research estimates that more than 50% of all the automotive vehicles to be manufactured in 2020 are expected to be incorporated with telematics solutions. Telematics have a broad range of applications in the automotive industry, ranging from safety assistance, vehicle tracking, diagnostics, and usage-based insurance, among a host of other applications. Vehicle tracking and monitoring are expected to be the most prolific end users of the telematics solutions due to their integral role in optimize fuel use and facilitating data management for smooth functioning of the vehicle.

North America Leading the Market for Telematics

North America is a pioneer in technology, and is estimated to be the largest market for telematics, buoyed by the presence of many key OEMs, a highly advanced infrastructure, and the presence of a comparatively large automotive market. Emergence of smart cities and smart homes initiatives across the US and Canada has been another major segment accounting for the demand for telematics solutions in the region. The growing number of applications in the healthcare and fleet management sector have further propelled the growth of the telematics market in the region.

Telematics Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Telematics market, scope of report and include research phases

Telematics market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Telematics market

