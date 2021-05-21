(2018 – 2023) Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Ultrafast Lasers Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 24.96% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Ultrafast Lasers market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Ultrafast Lasers market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Ultrafast Lasers Market are –

Amplitude Systemes

Coherent Inc.

Ekspla

Fianium Ltd

Jds Uniphase Corp.

Laser Quantum Ltd.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885966

The Global Ultrafast Lasers Market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 10.27 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.96%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report scope includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and associated solutions. The regions included in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study emphasizes on various user-based applications, such as material processing, science & research, biomedical field, spectroscopy & imaging, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. The study also offers insights on the market segmented on laser types as diode-pumped lasers, mode-locked diode lasers, titanium-sapphire lasers, fiber lasers, and others.

Automotive Industry is an Important Innovation Initiator in Ultrafast Lasers Market

The automotive industry has been a driving force behind the innovations in high-powered laser applications for past two decades. Ultrafast lasers have potential to satisfy many requirements in the automotive industry, including quality, product miniaturization, high precision, smaller lots, and applicability to diverse materials, and cost-effectiveness. Automakers all around the world are under immense pressure to meet the targets, and strict rules imposed by the government, to increase the mileage and reduce the CO2emissions. Automobile manufacturers are turning towards technological innovations in lasers as one of the solutions, to squeeze more mileage out of existing fossil fuel engine designs.

The Ultrafast lasers are increasingly used to perform micro-structuring in the automotive industry. One such technique is making an array of small pits on the surface of a part. These small pits hold oil because of the surface tension and prevent direct metal-to-metal contact, thus significantly reducing the friction between the moving parts. These ultrafast lasers are most useful for micro-structuring on parts that have an intricate shape, as it can be used to rapidly process even the most complex surface geometries. One example of this kind of micro-structuring is turbocharger turbine wheel shafts. These parts are subjected to large forces and rotate at high speeds. In order to reduce the friction, increase operating efficiency, and improve product life, ultrafast lasers can be used to produce small pits of size around 40-100 μm in length and 10-20 μm in width on the shafts.

It has been found that, better control of the droplet size and spray pattern from GDIs (Gas Direct Injectors), which is controlled by spray-hole shape and interior wall roughness, can have a dramatic effect on the overall efficiency of the engine, increasing the performance by, as much as, 30%. It is infuriatingly difficult to achieve this level of precision needed for nozzles that can inject fuel flow to required specification with traditional laser drilling or electrical discharge machining. However, ultrafast lasers can fill the role and are turning out to be a huge opportunity for manufacturers. The average roughness (Ra) for the spray-hole sidewalls achieved by traditional methods cannot be better than 0.5 μm and 3% hole-to-hole diameter variation, whereas ultrafast laser drilling can achieve up to 0.1 am Ra and <1% hole-to-hole variation. This advantage is making the leading suppliers in the automotive industry to adopt femtosecond laser solutions for the production of GDI nozzles driving the market for ultrafast lasers.

Europe is the Manufacturing Hub for Laser Material Processing Equipment

Europe plays a major role in both, the manufacture of laser materials processing equipment, and its use. A number of major global companies either are based out of Europe or have major facilities in Europe. The key future technologies are expected to be high beam quality diode lasers, high power single mode fiber lasers, and kilowatt class ultrafast lasers. Europe currently has a strong position in the global lasers industry, which is based on its historic leading position in the industry, and its continuing strong industrial and research base. Most of the world’s major laser companies have their headquarters in Europe. There are, however, concerns that Europe’s high-cost base may affect its position in far eastern markets that will lead, over time, to a weaker position in Europe, particularly if the far eastern companies actively seek to expand their own production of lasers for materials processing.

It is expected that Europe will retain its current strong market position during the forecast period, provided it can successfully reach the far eastern markets. This is expected to provide additional employment; however, the levels could not be quantified. Economic benefits will be offered to user sectors through lower materials, operational, and maintenance costs. There are various new technologies under development to extend the potential applications of ultrafast lasers, and Europe is in a strong position to exploit it, given its current position in the market.

Have any Query Related Ultrafast Lasers market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885966

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Ultrafast Lasers product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Ultrafast Lasers region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Ultrafast Lasers growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Ultrafast Lasers market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Ultrafast Lasers market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Ultrafast Lasers market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Ultrafast Lasers suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Ultrafast Lasers product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Ultrafast Lasers market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Ultrafast Lasers market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Ultrafast Lasers Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Ultrafast Lasers market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Ultrafast Lasers market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Ultrafast Lasers Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12885966

Ultrafast Lasers Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Ultrafast Lasers market, scope of report and include research phases

Ultrafast Lasers market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Ultrafast Lasers market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Ultrafast Lasers Market, Ultrafast Lasers Europe Market, Ultrafast Lasers APAC Market, Ultrafast Lasers Market By Application, Ultrafast Lasers Market By Rising Trends, Ultrafast Lasers Market Development, Ultrafast Lasers Market Forecast, Ultrafast Lasers Market Future, Ultrafast Lasers Market Growth, Ultrafast Lasers Market In Key Countries, Ultrafast Lasers Market Latest Report, Ultrafast Lasers Market Swot Analysis, Ultrafast Lasers Market Top Manufacturers, Ultrafast Lasers Sales Market, Ultrafast Lasers United States Market, Ultrafast Lasers Market share, Ultrafast Lasers Market Size, Ultrafast Lasers market Trends, Ultrafast Lasers Market 2018, Ultrafast Lasers market 2019