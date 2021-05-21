(2018 – 2023) Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Waste Water Treatment Chemicals market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Waste Water Treatment Chemicals market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Waste Water Treatment Chemicals Market are –

Alkema Solutions

Avista Technologies

Inc.

BASF SE

Berwind (BWA Water Additives)

Chemtex Ltd.

Chemtex Specialty Ltd.

Danaher (ChemTreat Inc.)

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Genesys International Ltd

H2O Innovation Inc.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Ion Exchange India Limited

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

Kemira Oyj

King Lee Technologies

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International

Siemens Water Technologies

Solenis

Suez Environnement (including GE Water & Process Technologies)

Thermax Ltd

Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies

WEX Technologies Ltd.

The waste water treatment chemicals market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. Asia Pacific to lead the market accounting for the larger share of the market supported by the growing manufacturing and power generation industry in the region. Coagulants and flocculants are to lead the market by application during the forecast period.

Stringent Regulations to Control Wastewater Disposal

Pollution can severely contaminate water to the extent that it will no longer be usable without intense clean-ups. To solve this problem, governments around the world are imposing strict rules on industries as a bid to protect the environment. In the United States, plant personnel is forced to comply with tighter National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) guidelines for cooling water systems, as per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and individual state regulators mission, to deal with wastewater issues. In Europe, the guidelines for cooling water treatment and wastewater issues are given by REACH. The guidelines have been tightened, which forces companies and plant officials to ensure correct water treatment systems.

Coagulants and Flocculants to Lead the Market

Coagulation and flocculation are the well-known processes in the wastewater treatment used for treatment of water containing colloids (suspended particles) and metal ions. Flocculants are used in various water treatment processes in numerous industries, such as chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, and power generation, among others. Municipal water treatment forms the largest market for flocculants. Following the market trends of flocculants, Asia-Pacific occupies the largest market share in the global market, and is among the fastest growing market segment.

Asia Pacific to Lead among Other Regions

In Asia-Pacific, there are fewer stringent regulations with regard to the produced and wastewater disposal. The governments are taking serious steps to tackle the disposal of wastewater. Countries, such as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia, are investing in the water treatment, owing to strict environment laws. For instance, the South Korean Toxic Chemical Control Act provides momentum to the water treatment market. These laws are expected to drive the market for water treatment chemicals market in the region.

