2019 Microgrid Control Systems Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

2019 Microgrid Control Systems Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Microgrid Control Systems

Report Titled: "Global Microgrid Control Systems Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024"

Microgrid Control Systems market report presents in-depth analysis of Microgrid Control Systems which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion).

Market Overview:

  • The microgrid control systems market was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 41.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Continuous improvements in control and energy management are expected to positively impact the market growth. Price depreciation in both distributed renewable power and battery technologies, along with the technological advancements in energy management systems, has created more efficient renewable grid networks, along with advanced smart grid technologies.
  • – With microgrids now being deployed in many areas and integrated with new technologies, such as fuel cell, there is a need for efficient and reliable control systems that can handle the complexity of these new systems.
  • – Thus, the need for effective and centralized microgrid controllers is increasing. Due to their long-distance lines, traditional grids are deemed to be highly inefficient.
  • – Also, microgrids are highly efficient. With the increasing fuel and energy costs, the need for efficient systems is growing, which, in turn, is favoring the rate of adoption of microgrid systems.
  • – However, higher implementation costs can hinder the growth of the market. With these systems being relatively new, there is also a constant requirement for maintenance, and hence, the need for skilled labor to address technical issues. These factors are standing as roadblocks for the market growth.

    Global Microgrid Control Systems Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Microgrid Control Systems Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • ABB Group
  • Siemens AG
  • Hitachi, Ltd
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Princeton Power Systems
  • General Electric Corporation
  • Pareto Energy, Ltd
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Northern Power Systems Corporation
  • Exelon Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • A microgrid is an integrated energy system with local distributed energy resources (DERs), such as local loads, generating assets, and possibly energy storage devices, such as batteries or fuel-cells. A microgrid system is typically capable of operating in “islanded” (off-the grid) or grid-connected mode.

    The objective of this Microgrid Control Systems market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Microgrid Control Systems market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Microgrid Control Systems market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Microgrid Control Systems market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Microgrid Control Systems market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Microgrid Control Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Microgrid Control Systems Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Microgrid Control Systems Market
    • Chapter 3: Microgrid Control Systems Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Microgrid Control Systems Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Microgrid Control Systems Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Microgrid Control Systems Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Microgrid Control Systems Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Microgrid Control Systems Market

    Microgrid Control Systems Market

