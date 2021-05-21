Asphalt Mixing Plants Market is expected to exceed $7 billion by 2024

A detailed analysis of the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Product segmentation: The report claims that the product landscape of the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market is subdivided into –

Portable

Stationary

Stationary asphalt mixing plants led the overall product market in 2016. This segment shall witness significant gains during forecast timespan due to cost efficiency and stable operational ability. Also, it offers flexibility to change equipment as per requirement, which plays a key role in stationary plants’ popularity among road construction companies. Portable asphalt mixing plants are likely to grow at a CAGR close to 1.5% by the end of 2024. The compact structure and mobility convenience makes it highly desirable among manufacturers.

Application segmentation: The report states the Application landscape of the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market to be split into –

Road Construction

Road construction was the biggest application segment for asphalt mixing plants market in 2016 and shall grow at a CAGR of 1.6% in the forecast duration. Asphalt mixing plants are primarily used to produce warm mix aggregate which is used in road construction and repair activities. Latin America and Asia Pacific, followed by Middle East & Africa, are increasing their investments in improving public infrastructure, of which, road repair and construction, accounts for a major part. This dynamic will subsequently push the product demand in above region over the next few years.

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the Regional landscape of the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

MEA

Asia Pacific had a major share of asphalt mixing plants market in 2016, both in terms of volume and value, and shall continue to hold its position in the coming years. The prime reason driving the market’s growth in Asia Pacific is the huge amount of capital being invested by governments, particularly of China, India, Thailand, Malaysia and Japan, to improve the road infrastructure of their nations. This shall prove as a new growth opportunity for companies planning to expand their production and operations in Asia Pacific as it possesses huge market potential.

Key market share contributors operational in asphalt mixing plants market are AMMANN, Marini, Benninghoven GmbH, ASTEC Industries, Sany Group, Nikko Limited and Kredmash. Other major companies functional in product market are Lintec, NFLG Inc., Cesan, Speedcrafts, DELTA Group and SPECO.

The Asphalt Mixing Plants Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Asphalt Mixing Plants Market.

