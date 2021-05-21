Automotive Engine Market Report Overview, CAGR Status, Trends, Share, Products and Recent Developments, Forecast till 2023

Automotive Engine market report offerings the in-depth analysis on the present and future state of Automotive Engine industry. Automotive Engine market report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and degree of competition. It also includes Automotive Engine market size, sales, share, growth rate, revenue of industry.

Automotive Engine market report delivers the emerging current trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges. Automotive Engine market report includes essential listing of vital facets of Automotive Engine, which includes leading market players along with their profiles with crucial financial data.

Automotive Engine market is projected to improve CAGR at 6.75 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Key Developments in the Automotive Engine Market:

Audi, using a new combustion method basing on Miller cycle, has developed a TFSI 4-cylinder engine that the company claims is the most efficient 2-litre gasoline engine in its class. This engine allows surging into the gaps at low speeds in intense traffic situations. Toyota has introduced the FPEF, the Free Piston Engine Linear Generator that operates like a two-stroke engine with direct gasoline injection and electrically operated valves. This prototype from Toyota has a piston that is not attached to a crankshaft, generates a burst of three-phase AC electricity and boasts a thermal efficiency rating of 42% in continuous use.

In electric vehicles, the electric engine is driven by an electric motor. The electric motor is used for the propulsion of the vehicle. In electric engine, battery is used for electric power. Electric power is supplied to the electric motor. Motor helps to convert that electric power into the mechanical output, which is supplied to the axle of electric vehicle.

Rising demand for electric vehicles and the increasing efforts being undertaken by OEMs as well as governments of various nations to develop and implement electric vehicles on the road are expected to drive the automotive electric engine market during the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations implemented by the governments of various countries across the world in order to reduce vehicular emissions is anticipated to further boost the automotive electric engine market in the near future. Suzuki has partnered with Toyota to manufacture electronic engine which will be used to manufacture electronic cars in 2020.

During 2016, the in-line engine market segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Since the downsizing of engines increases the efficiency and turbocharging helps in generating more power, the key vendors are already focusing on implementing downsized engines for better performance. According to this industry research report, this segment will continue to account for the major shares of the automobile engine market throughout the next four years Based On Biological Analysis Automotive Engine Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions: Automotive Engine Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Vehicle Production and Sales particularly Asia

Restraints

– Fuel Emission Norms