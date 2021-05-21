Biometrics in Education Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Global Biometrics in Education Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Biometrics systems help in identifying and verifying a person based on his/her physical or behavioral traits. A biometric system offers an advantage over the traditional bar code or ID systems – Traits of an individual, also known as biometrics factors can never be lost or stolen. There are various biometrics solutions in the market. Some of them are iris recognition, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, palm vein recognition, and signature recognition solutions. Among these, the fingerprinting technology holds the largest market share.

The rising acceptance of biometrics systems among students to be one of the primary growth factors for the biometrics market in the education sector. Biometrics system primarily records the physical or behavioral characteristics and then converts it into computer codes to be stored in a database for future verification. Biometrics in education institutes prevents unauthorized use of data, unauthorized access to the premises, and error in attendance monitoring. This enables the efficient tracking of students, which will consequently increase their acceptance among educational institutions.

In 2018, the global Biometrics in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Biometrics in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BIO-key

BioLink Solutions

BioStore

Capture Innovative Solutions

SMI Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprinting

Iris

Facial Recognition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Biometrics in Education Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Biometrics in Education Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Biometrics in Education Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biometrics in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Biometrics in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Biometrics in Education are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

