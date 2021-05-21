Corporate Blended Learning Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Blended learning is an education program (formal or non-formal) that combines online digital media with traditional classroom methods. It requires the physical presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace.
The automotive end-user is the primary end-user of the corporate blended learning market. This industry segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the corporate e-learning market due to the presence of several key players with strong digital infrastructure.
This report focuses on the global Corporate Blended Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Blended Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Skillsoft
City & Guilds Group
Cegos
D2L
GP Strategies
NIIT
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Systems
Content
Courses
Solutions
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Industry
BFSI
Consumer Goods Sector
Energy Sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Blended Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Blended Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Blended Learning are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
