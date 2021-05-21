Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
CPVC Pipe Market 2019 by Competitive Situation, Sales, Revenue and Global Market Share of Top Manufacturers to 2024

Press Release

CPVC Pipe

CPVC Pipe Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global CPVC Pipe market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding key drivers, limitations and Opportunities with its impact by regions. 

About CPVC Pipe

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as “CPVC pipe,” is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

CPVC Pipe Market Segment by Manufacturers-

Georg Fischer Harvel,IPEX,Charlotte Pipe,Tyco,Bow Plumbing Group,Silver-Line Plastics,Tianjin Hongtai Pipe Industry,Youli Holding,Cresline Plastic Pipe,Genova Products,Viking

CPVC Pipe Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Geographically, keyword market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Report:

  • In USA market, the sales of CPVC pipe increased from 29.2 K MT in 2013 to 41.9 K MT in 2017, with CAGR of 9.39%. In 2017, the USA CPVC market is led by West region, capturing about 38.25% of USA CPVC sales. South is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.25% share. At present, the major sales of CPVC pipe are concentrated in Georg Fischer Harvel, IPEX, Charlotte Pipe. Georg Fischer Harvel is the leader, holding 49% sales market share in 2017.
  • In application, CPVC pipe downstream is wide and recently CPVC pipe has acquired increasing significance in various fields, like chemical processing, industrial manufacturing, wastewater treatment and hot and cold water distribution. The CPVC pipe market is mainly driven by growing demand from Hot and Cold Water Distribution.
  • According to the appearance, CPVC pipe can be mainly divided into Schedule 40 and Schedule 80, which Schedule 40 accounts for about 62% of CPVC pipe market. Affected by the global market, upstream raw materials gradually increased in the second half of 2017, leading to a rebound in sales prices in 2017.
  • As Lubrizol and Japan Sekisui Chemical continue to expand their CPVC production capacity, the future CPVC pipe market will maintain a large growth rate, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite the long history of US CPVC pipe market application, it will maintain growth trend in the future, especially it has great potential in replacing metal pipes.
  • The worldwide market for CPVC Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
  • This report focuses on the CPVC Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    CPVC Pipe Market Types:

  • Schedule 40
  • Schedule 80

    CPVC Pipe Market Applications:

  • Chemical Processing
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Wastewater Treatment
  • Hot and Cold Water Distribution
  • Other

    Important Key questions answered in CPVC Pipe market report-

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of CPVC Pipe in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global industry?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of CPVC Pipe market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of CPVC Pipe market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of CPVC Pipe market before evaluating its feasibility.

