Emerging Factors of Newborn Screening Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Market Overview:

The newborn screening market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include growing newborn screening programs, rising incidences of congenital diseases, raising funding from government sectors for newborn screening, and advancements in technologies used in newborn screening.

Newborn screening represents one of the major child health advances of the past century, and there have been many advancements in the technologies used in newborn screening. The rapid pace of developments in the field of expanded newborn screening has been made possible, by technological advances in the ability to detect multiple compounds diagnostic of different inborn errors of metabolism in neonatal dried blood specimens. After the success of newborn screening in phenylketonuria, experts in this area are optimistic that further health benefits may rise in the future. Also, one of the most exciting and powerful advancements in this field is the commercialization of hybrid instruments. The manufacturers are focusing on the high sensitivity, resolution, throughput, and cost effectiveness to gain a foothold in the market. Hence, many companies have been influenced by emerging technologies, and have adopted many new clinical testing platforms for use. The examples include the use of tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) for amino acidopathies and organic acidurias, multi-marker HPLC testing for hemoglobinopathies, multi-analyte immunoassays for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C antibodies, as well as second-tier DNA-based assays that detect mutation panels, and next-generation sequencing technologies for cystic fibrosis and other disorders. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market, globally.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures, across the world, may hinder the market growth.

