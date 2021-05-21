Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Newborn Screening Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Newborn Screening Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Newborn Screening Market report presents in-depth analysis of Newborn Screening which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Newborn Screening market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Newborn Screening market report also includes new upcoming technology of Newborn Screening Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The newborn screening market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include growing newborn screening programs, rising incidences of congenital diseases, raising funding from government sectors for newborn screening, and advancements in technologies used in newborn screening.
  • Newborn screening represents one of the major child health advances of the past century, and there have been many advancements in the technologies used in newborn screening. The rapid pace of developments in the field of expanded newborn screening has been made possible, by technological advances in the ability to detect multiple compounds diagnostic of different inborn errors of metabolism in neonatal dried blood specimens. After the success of newborn screening in phenylketonuria, experts in this area are optimistic that further health benefits may rise in the future. Also, one of the most exciting and powerful advancements in this field is the commercialization of hybrid instruments. The manufacturers are focusing on the high sensitivity, resolution, throughput, and cost effectiveness to gain a foothold in the market. Hence, many companies have been influenced by emerging technologies, and have adopted many new clinical testing platforms for use. The examples include the use of tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) for amino acidopathies and organic acidurias, multi-marker HPLC testing for hemoglobinopathies, multi-analyte immunoassays for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C antibodies, as well as second-tier DNA-based assays that detect mutation panels, and next-generation sequencing technologies for cystic fibrosis and other disorders. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market, globally.
  • However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures, across the world, may hinder the market growth.

    Global Newborn Screening Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Newborn Screening Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • AB Sciex
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Natus Medical Incorporated
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Trivitron Healthcare
  • ZenTech SA

    Scope of the Report:

  • Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism, in order to identify the disease. The early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death, and promote healthy development of an infant. The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests.

    The objective of this Newborn Screening market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Newborn Screening market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Newborn Screening market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Newborn Screening market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Newborn Screening market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Newborn Screening Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Newborn Screening Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Newborn Screening Market
    • Chapter 3: Newborn Screening Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Newborn Screening Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Newborn Screening Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Newborn Screening Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Newborn Screening Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Newborn Screening Market

    Newborn Screening Market

