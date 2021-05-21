Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes

Report Titled: "Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024"

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market report presents in-depth analysis of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market report also includes new upcoming technology of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • Increasing cases of cancer and cardiac ailments are the major drivers for the nuclear medicines radioisotopes market. Nuclear medicine has a huge potential in treating cancer and cardiac diseases. Growth of medical imaging is an opportunity for the growth of the global nuclear medicine radioisotope market, as both markets are correlated. Radiopharmaceuticals are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as either drugs or biologics. They meet the statutory definition of drugs under Section 1861(t) of the Social Security Act because they either are included in the various drug compendia or recognized by hospital medical staff as drugs. Historically, nuclear medicine has been well established as a therapeutic modality for thyroid cancer, Graves’ disease, hyperthyroidism, and bone pain palliation, associated with skeletal metastasis. Hence, the broadening applications of radioisotopes are expected to propel market growth.

    Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Agfa
  • Gevaert Group
  • Cardiarc Ltd
  • Digirad Corporation
  • CMR Naviscan (Gamma Medica Inc.)
  • GE Healthcare
  • Positron Corp.
  • Segami Corporation
  • Siemens Healthcare GmBH
  • Nordion (Canada) Inc.
  • NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd
  • Bracco S.p.A
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Curium

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , medical radioisotopes are defined as safe radioactive substances that are primarily used in the diagnosis of medical conditions. These radioisotopes, used in a diagnosis, emit gamma rays of energy that are sufficient to escape from the body. The rays also have a short half-life, which is apt, since the rays can decay as soon as the imaging is completed.

    The objective of this Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market
    • Chapter 3: Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market

    Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market

