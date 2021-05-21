Flight Inspection (FI) Market 2024 includes Market Competition News, Trend, Merger, Consolidation and Investment

Flight Inspection (FI) Market report 2019-2024 provides comprehensive data of Manufacturers, Regions, Applications and others. Flight Inspection (FI) market report highlights the competitive landscape by elaborating on the current mergers and acquisitions (M&A), product developments, and venture funding that took place in the Flight Inspection (FI) industry in the recent past.

Flight inspection has long been a vital part of providing a safe air transportation system. The concept is almost as old as the airways themselves. The first flight inspectors flew war surplus open-cockpit biplanes, bouncing around with airmail pilots and watching over a steadily growing airway system predicated on airway light beacons to provide navigational guidance. The advent of radio navigation brought an increased importance to the flight inspector, as his was the only platform that could evaluate the radio transmitters from where they were used: in the air. With the development of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and the Very High Frequency Omni-directional Range (VOR), flight inspection became an essential element to verify the accuracy of the system. In the modern airspace system, GPS satellites now provide the basis for air navigation and signals further changes to aviation. Flight inspection has been there all along, quiet and meticulous, changing and developing through various government agencies charged with air safety: the Aeronautics Branch, Bureau of Air Commerce, the Civil Aeronautics Agency, through to the modern FAA. With continued growth of air transportation, and new technologies to support that growth, the essential means of flight inspection also changed, but its foundation, that of ensuring aviation safety, still remains the same.

SAFRAN,Saab,Cobham,Enav,Isavia,Textron,Bombardier,FCSL,Aerodata,NSM

The Flight Inspection (FI) market is dispersion market; the revenue of top 10 manufacturers accounts about 57% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are SAFRAN, Saab, Cobham, Enav, Isavia, Textron, Bombardier, FCSL, Aerodata and NSM. SAFRAN is the largest company; its revenue of Europe market exceeds 14.35% in 2017.

There are mainly two type product of Flight Inspection (FI) market: Airport Type and Air Type.

Geographically, the Europe Flight Inspection (FI) market has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Benelux, Italy and rest of Europe. The Germany held the largest share in the Europe market, its revenue of Europe market exceeds 23.6% in 2017. The next is UK and France.

The worldwide market for Flight Inspection (FI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.