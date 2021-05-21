Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2024)

Fractional Flow Reserve Market report 2019-2024 provides comprehensive data of Manufacturers, Regions, Applications and others. Fractional Flow Reserve market report highlights the competitive landscape by elaborating on the current mergers and acquisitions (M&A), product developments, and venture funding that took place in the Fractional Flow Reserve industry in the recent past.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a technique used in coronary catheterization to measure pressure differences across a coronary artery stenosis (narrowing, usually due to atherosclerosis) to determine the likelihood that the stenosis impedes oxygen delivery to the heart muscle (myocardial ischemia).FFR is a novel and potentially clinically useful mathematical solution for estimation of stenotic coronary artery atherosclerosis. Reliability/collaborative measurement between capable laboratories in measuring this essential metric appears muddled in a proprietary race to claim cardiac mathematics dedicated to risk in ischemic cardiac disease. Proprietary claims of cardiac mathematics have not been previously argued in patent law.

Philips,Abbott,Boston Scientific,Bracco,Opsens

Multi-vessel Disease

Cardiology

Coronary Artery Disease Geographically Segmentation: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America Finally, the Fractional Flow Reserve market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. Scope of Report:

Fractional Flow Reserve are widely used for multi-vessel disease and single-vessel disease. The most proportion of Fractional Flow Reserve is used for multi-vessel disease, and the proportion in 2017 is 63% with the highest growth rate during 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is intense. Philips, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Bracco, Opsens, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Fractional Flow Reserve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.