Freight Brokerage Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

The leading manufactures mainly are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express and Hub Group. C.H. Robinson is the largest company; its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Freight Brokeragemarket has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, South Africa, RoA and RoW. The USA held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 73% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Brokerage market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 65200 million by 2024, from US$ 51200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Brokerage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Brokerage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Freight Brokerage value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Truckload

LTL

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Brokerage market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Freight Brokerage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Brokerage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Brokerage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

