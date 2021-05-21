Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose. GOS’s are

The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Friesland Campina

Yakult

Ingredion

Nissin-sugar

Kerry

New Francisco Biotechnology

Taiwan Fructose

Baolingbao

Quantum Hi-Tech

Market size by Product

Liquid

Powder

Market size by End User

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

