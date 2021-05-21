Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Europe took the largest global revenue share in 2G and 3G Switch Off market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for 2G and 3G Switch Off services during the forecast period. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor driving the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market growth.

The global 2G and 3G Switch Off market is valued at 1374000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1795500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the 2G and 3G Switch Off market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 2G and 3G Switch Off market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

America Movil

Orange

China Telecom

KDDI

China Unicom

AIS

T-Mobile

Bell Canada

Telus

Telenor

Swisscom

SK Telecom

Korea Telecom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2G

3G

4G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Message

Voice

Data

Video

Table Of Contents:

1 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2G and 3G Switch Off

1.2 Classification of 2G and 3G Switch Off by Types

1.2.1 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 2G

1.2.4 3G

1.2.5 4G

1.3 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Message

1.3.3 Voice

1.3.4 Data

1.3.5 Video

1.4 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global 2G and 3G Switch Off Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 2G and 3G Switch Off Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 2G and 3G Switch Off Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 2G and 3G Switch Off Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 2G and 3G Switch Off Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 2G and 3G Switch Off Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of 2G and 3G Switch Off (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Verizon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Verizon 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 China Mobile

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 China Mobile 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 NTT

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 NTT 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Telefonica

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Telefonica 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Deutsche Telekom

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Deutsche Telekom 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 America Movil

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 2G and 3G Switch Off Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 America Movil 2G and 3G Switch Off Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

