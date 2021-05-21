Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Global applicant tracking systems market valued approximately USD 1095 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software which can be used to recruit employees efficiently. It is used to post job openings on a website or in job portals for screening resumes as well as to create interview requests to deserving candidates via e-mail or other communication channels. In addition, applicant tracking system also includes automated resume raking, response tracking, prescreening questions and others. Increasing need for cost reduction, demand for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and involvement of social media for recruitment purpose are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of applicant tracking systems is considered as the key restraining factor in the market growth over the forecast period. However, increasing demand for mobile recruitment and collaboration with social media platforms are creating huge growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market considered the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Among these North America and Europe are the mature markets for the applicant tracking systems, together holding more than 70% share of the total market revenue in 2017. North America Applicant Tracking System Market size is estimated around USD 448.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growth in North America market is primarily driven by the early adoption of technology as well as the availability of skilled personnel. Furthermore, the companies in the region are highly active in the cross-border recruitments, which has been a major reason for the adoption of applicant tracking systems. However, the changing government policies with respect of employee outsourcing may restrict the market growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during forecast period 2018-2025. The APAC market is majorly driven by the developing IT infrastructure and rising adoption of Enterprise IT. The companies are actively seeking adoption of cost-effective solutions to optimize their recruitment process. The concept of using a recruitment software is very helpful around the world market. Many large players in the market have been using recruitment software and they seem satisfied with the way it has streamlined and automated their recruitment processes.

Market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

