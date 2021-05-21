Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 with table and figures in it.

Online food ordering is a process of food delivery or takeout from a local restaurant or food cooperative through a web page or app. Much like ordering consumer goods online, many of these allow customers to keep accounts with them in order to make frequent ordering convenient.

This report studies the Delivery and Takeaway Food Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Delivery and Takeaway Food market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

There is growing preference for online shopping among consumers owing to their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The increased internet penetrations, quick access to smartphones, and simplified e-banking systems have resulted in more purchases through the online channels. This has propelled several food chains to shift towards online portals to enhance online ordering by offering improved selection, convenience, transparency, and security to the customers. Most of the orders received by these food portals are through mobile phones as these provide consumers a secure and easy way to pay and order food from local takeaway restaurants. Consumers can also track their order through their smartphones through real-time order tracking. With the continuous growth in the online orders, the role of social media in the purchase decisions of consumers has increased significantly. Takeaway restaurants and food delivery portals are using social media platforms to connect with customers to obtain their experiences and feedback.

The global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large market players, who compete on the basis of pricing strategy, product and packaging innovation, service, quality of food, menu variation, and calorie intake per meal. The heterogeneous nature of this market is posing a tough challenge for the players to maintain customers’ loyalty. To sustain themselves in the intensely competitive scenario, the restaurant operators are required to offer customized solutions, menus, and services coupled with attractive customer loyalty-based offers to gain a firm foothold and retain high-value customers.

With the development of economy and depending on large base of population, in the future China may take the largest market share.

In 2018, the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Delivery and Takeaway Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Delivery and Takeaway Food development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Delivery Hero

Just Eat

Foodpanda

com

Grubhub

Domino’s

com

Foodler

Olo

Pizza Hut

Snapfinger

Yemeksepeti

Zomato

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Delivery

Takeaway

Market segment by Application, split into

nutritious food restaurants

fast food

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Delivery and Takeaway Food report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Delivery and Takeaway Food Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Delivery and Takeaway Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Delivery and Takeaway Food development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Delivery and Takeaway Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

