Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Direct-to-purchaser genetic testing is unique: these hereditary tests are showcased straightforwardly to clients by means of TV, print promotions, or the Internet, and the tests can be purchased on the web or in stores. Clients send the organization a DNA test and get their outcomes straightforwardly from a safe site or in a composed report. Direct-to-buyer hereditary testing gives individuals access to their hereditary data without essentially including a medicinal services supplier or health care coverage organization all the while.

In 2018, the worldwide DTC Genetic Testing business sector size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report centers around the worldwide DTC Genetic Testing status, future estimate, development opportunity, key market and key players. The investigation goals are to show the DTC Genetic Testing advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The key players covered in this study

23andMe

Ancestry

Color

EasyDNA

Family Tree DNA（Gene by Gene）

Full Genomes

Genesis HealthCare

Helix

Identigene

Karmagenes

Living DNA

MapMyGenome

MyHeritage

Pathway Genomics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry and Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

