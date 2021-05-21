Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2025

Jun 27, 2019 (AmericanNewsHour via COMTEX) — Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market valued approximately USD 5.51 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Molded Fiber Packaging Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Molded fiber is also known as molded pulp packaging, which is used as a protective packaging for many products in food and beverage, electronics, and personal care. Molded fiber is made from 100% recycled newsprint and is 100% recyclable. It is recyclable, biodegradable, and sustainable and reduces input and disposal costs compared to less recyclable, petroleum-based materials. Growing environmental concerns among people, increasing urbanization and rise in consciousness for better packaging are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing consumption of eggs across the globe is further boosting the growth of the market as molded fiber packaging is widely used for packaging of egg. Moreover, growing demand for eco-friendly packaging is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, Molded Fiber Packaging also offers various benefits such as it is 100% recyclable, easy to reprocess & use, easily absorb odors and so on. With these benefits demand for molded fiber packaging is boosting across the globe. However, presence of substitutes such as metal and plastic is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing consumption of packaged food and rising disposable income of people in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Molded Fiber Packaging market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising standard of living of people and growing awareness of biodegradable packaging solutions across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Huhtamaki

UFP Technologies Inc.

Moulded Fibre Products Ltd.

Henry Moulded Products Inc.

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Cullen Packaging Ltd.

EnviroPAK Corporation

Heracles Packaging Company SA

Keiding Inc.

Hurley Packaging of Texas

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Thick-Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed (Thin-Wall)

Processed

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Electronic

Personal Care

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

