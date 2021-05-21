Global Nitromethane Market Research Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Nitromethane Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Nitromethane Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Nitromethane is a colorless, oily, highly flammable liquid with a strong, disagreeable odor that emits toxic fumes of nitrogen oxides upon decomposition. Nitromethane is used to make industrial antimicrobials and pharmaceuticals and is also used as a soil fumigant and as a fuel in race car engines. Exposure to nitromethane irritates the skin and affects the central nervous system causing nausea, dizziness and narcosis. This substance is reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/682714

Scope of the Report:

Nitromethane (chemical formula: CH3NO2) is the simplest organic nitro compound. At room temperature, it is a clear liquid with colorless oily shape and has the faint aromatic smell, with great polarity, flammable, toxic and explosive. It can be used as fuel and be mixed with ethanol, acetone, ether, as a good solvent and extraction agent. At the same time, nitromethane is also a common raw material in chemical industry and organic synthesis because of the strong activity of nitro -hydrogen.

China is the dominate producer of Nitromethane, the production was 48.64 K MT in 2018, accounting for about 60.72% of the total amount. Major manufacturers are distributed in China. such as Yuan Bo Chemical, Zibo Xinglu Chemical Factory, Hubei Grand Fuch, etc. As a consequence, the price of Nitromethane has increased dramatically since 2019. The price is forecasted to reduce in the coming years, as improvement of supply and demand structure.

The worldwide market for Nitromethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 205.4 million US$ in 2024, from 163.2 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Nitromethane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ANGUS

Yuan Bo Chemical

Zibo Xinglu Chemical Factory

Hubei Grand Fuch

Xinghui Chemical

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical

Wujiang Bolin Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Nitromethane-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

999 Grade

995 Grade

99 Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Solvent

Synthesis Intermediates

Fuel

Other

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/682714

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Nitromethane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nitromethane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nitromethane in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Nitromethane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Nitromethane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Nitromethane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nitromethane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook