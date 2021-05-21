Global Open Source Streaming, Microservices, and Mission Critical Messaging Market worth $67 billion by 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Open Source Streaming, Microservices, and Mission Critical Messaging: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019to 2025” new reports to its research databank. The report spread across 632 pages with tables and figures in it.

The market for Middleware Messaging and Open Source Streaming sector at $17.9 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $67 billion by 2025. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Software API messaging forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.

Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. IoT process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation. Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.

Open source carves a place in mission critical messaging with flavors of MQ providing foundation for cloud and mobile. The move to accelerate replacements for once and only once automated delivery process for the line of business is being achieved, built into new types of cloud data centers. Streaming messaging is being used to implement stock ticker info, log management, web site management, and data management inside cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise.

Messaging is used to reach to all parts of the data center and to user endpoints. Marketing departments use messaging to target smartphones and tablets. Messaging is fundamental to the ability to launch APIs anywhere. Systems of engagement are dependent on implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment leveraging messaging. Mission critical messaging forms the base for analytics systems.

Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. The charter of mission critical messaging relates to automatically interconnected APIs. Robotic software is used to install the automated APIs to achieve process managed by orchestration.

A financial transaction is not something to lose or duplicate. If it gets counted twice, or gets missed, this is not a good system. Smart phones, Internet of Things (IoT), and tablets change the markets for messaging and cloud IT systems implementation. Cloud is increasing the need for mission critical decoupled messaging so that apps can interconnect automatically, bringing data to the desired compute node.

According to researcher, principal author of the study, “The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. There is trouble if a sent message does not get through or contra-wise if a message that is sent goes through twice. When there is a person on one or both sides of the message sending, human intelligence is able to deal with the problem if the message does not get sent, or if it gets sent twice, but for a machine to machine communication, the anticipation of difficulty has to be built into the system.”

