Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2018 Analysis, Consumption, Production and Scope Forecast to 2023

Top Manufacturers Are:

Amcor Limited

Mondi PLC

Bemis Company

Inc.

Rexam Inc.

RPC Group Plc.

Winpak Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Tetra Laval Pvt. Ltd

DS Smith Plc.

CAN-PACK S.A.

Prolamina Packaging. Ltd.

Personal Care Packaging Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Personal Care Packaging Market Historic Data (2013-2018): Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.

Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.

By Manufacturers, Development Trends. Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis. Key Developments in the Personal Care Packaging Market:

February 2018: Amcor has proven its game-changing LiquiForm technology with the commercialization of the first consumer package. In addition to reducing supply chain costs, LiquiForm technology has the potential to improve packaging consistency and lower the carbon footprint associated with filling and packaging. Amcor partnered with Greenblendz, a Michigan-based co-packer and developer of private label, environment-friendly consumer products, to develop and commercialize packaging for the Nature’s PromiseTM brand of hand soap. Amcor produced the 12oz polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle on a proprietary Amcor-built machine powered by the LiquiForm process. The new machine is the industry’s first manufacturing unit to successfully utilize the LiquiForm technology.

July 2017: Sonoco announced its acquisition of Clear Lam Packaging Inc., a developer and manufacturer of flexible and forming plastic packaging films, for approximately USD 170 million in cash. Founded in 1969, the Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Company is projecting 2017 sales of approximately USD 140 million and operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village and Nanjing, China, with nearly 400 total employees. Clear Lam is a technology leader in the development, production and conversion of high barrier flexible and forming films used to package a variety of products for consumer packaged goods companies and retailers, with a focus on structures used for perishable foods. Clear Lam’s financial results will be added to Sonoco’s consumer packaging segment. One of the main attractions for Sonoco is the opportunity to leverage Clear Lam’s expertise in modified atmosphere packaging, which comes from a strong base of material science knowledge when it comes to films, additives and adhesives. Personal Care Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Longer Shelf Life and Changing Lifestyle

