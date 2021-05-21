MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Phosphoric Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Phosphoric acid is a weak acid with the chemical formula H3PO4. It is widely used in fertilizer electronics, food and other industry.

Scope of the Report:

Phosphoric acid is an inorganic mineral acid and can be referred to as phosphoric (V) acid or orthophosphoric acid. In addition to being a chemical reagent, phosphoric acid acts as rust inhibitor, dental and orthopedic etchant, flux, electrolyte, industrial etchant, dispersing agent, home cleaning product and fertilizer feedstock. Phosphate fertilizer is a major application of phosphoric acid which consumes approximately 90% of the production.

Phosphoric Acid can be mainly divided into Electronic Grade, Food Grade and Tech Grade. which Tech Grade captures about 88% of Phosphoric Acid market in 2018. According to our research. Technical grade consumption is concentrated in the fertilizer industry in China. The consumption of the most value-added electronic grade phosphoric acid is mainly concentrated in the electronics industry in China, especially in China’s display panel industry.

The worldwide market for Phosphoric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 38140 million US$ in 2024, from 34390 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Phosphoric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OCP

Mosaic

PhosAgro

PotashCorp (Nutrien)

Itafos

EuroChem

Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT)

Arkema

Solvay

ICL Performance Products

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chengxing Group

Yunphos

IFFCO

Maaden

Wengfu Group

Yuntianhua

Tongling Chemical Industry Group

Kailin Group

Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Grade

Food Grade

Tech Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fertilizers

Food and Beverages

Electronics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Phosphoric Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phosphoric Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phosphoric Acid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Phosphoric Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Phosphoric Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Phosphoric Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phosphoric Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

