Global Power Wheelchairs and Personal Mobility Market worth $3.48 billion by 2025

Power wheelchair markets at $1.97 billion in 2018 are anticipated to reach $3.48 billion in 2025. Market growth comes in large part from demand for mobility from people who might otherwise be bedridden. The aging of the population is creating a growing pool of people that need power wheelchairs. This demographic is expected to expand to people who will purchase personal vehicles that have some autonomous navigation features and controls.

Worldwide Power Wheelchairs and Personal Mobility markets are poised to achieve significant growth because the devices provide mobility and significant health benefits for handicapped users. As the autonomous personal vehicle, the robotic personal vehicle, self-driving personal vehicle, or driverless personal vehicles evolve, they are first implemented in stages with various levels of autonomous features. As vehicles capable of sensing travel lanes and obstacles in theenvironment further evolve they will first be implemented as off road ways to travel slowly. The personal vehicles will begin moving with a minimal amount of human input.

The power wheelchair mobile platform is modular, integrating various components. Modular systems are developed in the context of consideration of probable specifications for the interaction of system components. Power wheelchairs are used to make people who have difficulty walking independently mobile.

The power wheelchair systems are characterized by front wheel drive, center wheel drive, and rear wheel drive, accommodating demand for different driving handling characteristics under different conditions. Vendors provide power wheelchairs that are used in indoor and outdoor environments. Designs take into consideration users with mild, moderate, and severe mobility restrictions. Users come from both the disabled and older age groups.

The core of a mobile platform is an integration system that supports adapting to numerous requirements. Modules implement payload, safety, and automatic docking. A power wheelchair platform is a combination of existing technology and autonomous robotic software. Mid IR sensor systems provide new monitoring capability. Movement sensor systems depend on microprocessor technology and specialized operating systems. Real time software is providing increased functionality for power wheelchairs.

According to researcher, lead author of the study, “Reimbursement drives power wheelchair markets currently. As more money is available for personal vehicles, these markets will start to emerge, based on the platforms provided by power wheelchairs.”

The technical expertise of the sales force, the effectiveness of the distribution system, the strength of the dealers, and the availability of prompt and reliable service for products are issues that need to be addressed to achieve competitive advantage.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Invacare

Permobil

Sunrise/ Handicare

Pride

Meyra

Drive

Market Participants

21ST Century Scientific

ADI

Aquila Corporation

Aspen Seating, Llc / Ride Designs

C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc.

Dane Technologies / Levo AG

Drive Medical

EagleEASE Seating System

Graham Field

Graham-Field / Everest and Jennings

GeckoSystems International

Golden Technologies

HeartWay

