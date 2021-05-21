Global Self-Primary Pump Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast In 2014

Global Self-Primary Pump Market Overview

Self-priming pumps are the one which do not use any external addition of water for priming, it automatically primes itself and attain the pumping condition and start working normally. It uses the air and water of the pump and mixes it to form a fluid and start pumping and after sometimes it finally reached the position of fully pumping condition.

Self-priming pump is just like the centrifugal pumps which uses the air and water to fully reach the pumping condition and describes about the mechanism of self primarily acting pump with the help of the blades which are present at the casing/chamber of the pumping unit and helps to push the water with the air through the movements of the blades and some amount of water should always be present at the casing of the unit to perform it work properly, the impeller is the type of rotor present in the centrifugal system and for pumping cycle the upper part of impeller section is needed to be filled up with the water to perform the cycling of self-priming and pumping.

Rotary gear pumps, vane pumps and diaphragm pumps are all positive displacement self-priming pumps with a common feature of restraining the return of fluid in the suction head by using the close tolerance part by depending upon effectiveness of the pump seals. Efficiency of self-priming pumps are totally based on the design of centrifugal pumps.

Market Size & Forecast

It has been observed that after the slow growth rate in 2014 for the self-priming pump the records of next few years clearly showed for the growth of market in the expected period with the significant rate.

The self-priming pump market is studied for the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising demand especially in India. Improving the ease of working and operation in the farming for farmer which saves time and the other motors which are costlier in operating will directly led the growth of the industry in the forecasted period.

India is projected to hold the largest number of market in 2018-2027 with the increase in CAGR of 4.5% during this period.it witnessed the steady growth between four year 2014-2107.and will increase because of the schemes provided by the government of India for the betterment in farming sector and housing quality in rural areas

North America is anticipated as a strong contributor in the self-priming pump due to the growing demand in the various fields and minimal cost operation. The global pump market value share for the centrifugal pump which comes in the self-priming pumping unit from 2016-2027 is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.88%

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global self-priming pump market includes the following segments:

By Equipment type

Electric

Diesel

By Head Size

Below 30m

30-50m

50.1-100m

100.1-200m

Above 200m

By Horsepower

Below 1 HP

3.1-5 HP

5.1-7 HP

7.1-10 HP

10.1-100 HP

Above 100 HP

By Application

Residential

Agriculture

Oil & gas

Commercial

Mining

Industrial

Waste-water Management

By Region

Global Self-Priming Pump Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Increasing industrial infrastructure, farming mechanism, irrigation and government support for all above is surplus point for the self-priming pump market to have a healthy market in future the other part is increased in the supply of electricity in the rural areas are giving options to farmers to use the self-priming unit, which eases the work of the farmers or the users which uses it and save the time for priming process.

The other advantage for this pumping unit is the cost of operation of other pump like diesel operating pumps which uses the petroleum product and is much costlier in operating than in comparison with this simple self-acting priming pump.

As some self-priming pump can handle the solid bearings up to 3 inch, moreover when compared with the semisubmersible pump it has the ability to pump fluid continuously while the pump is situated outside the pit and therefore impact the growth of market in a significant manner.

Some of the challenges that are expected to negatively impact the market are the water requirement for initializing the operation or self-priming at primary stage, the high power requirement, the leakage of the suction line, consideration of the pipe size and the geometry, absence of air vent in the pump unit and the distance of the pump from the liquid source which has to be sucked.

