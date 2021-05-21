Global Service Market For Data Center |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022
Data centers are facilities composed of networked computers and storage that help businesses organize, process and disseminate large amounts of data. Data centers are critical assets in day to day operations and are a focal point as businesses rely on the applications, services and data contained within a data center.
Market Dynamics
The factors driving the growth of the global service market for data centers are the need to reduce operational costs of data centers, higher data traffic, rising expenditures on data center technology, increasing awareness about the technology, growing demand for cost effectiveness, rise in adoption of the technology by end users and the increasing complexities within data centers. Factors like growing demand for third party data center services including vendor specific in-house data center services act as constraint to the growth of the global service market for data center.
Market Segmentation
The global service market for data center has been segmented into six types based on service type, tier type, end user, data center type, industry and geography.
Segmentation by Service Type
Design and consulting
Installation and deployment
Professional
Training and development
Support and maintenance
Training and development services are expected to grow at the fastest rate in this segment as these services improve the performance of the organizations and help reduce costs.
Segmentation by Tier Type
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Tier 4
Tier 1 type is predicted to post the highest growth rate in this segment due to the rapid adoption of tier 1 data centers in small enterprises.
Segmentation by End User
Cloud providers
Colocation providers
Enterprises
Segmentation by Data Center Type
Small data centers
Mid-sized data centers
Large data center
Segmentation by Industry
BFSI
IT and telecom
Government and Defence
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Energy
Manufacturing
Others (media & entertainment and transportation & logistics)
Segmentation by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
North America has the highest market share among all the regions but Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest growth rate.
Regional/ Geographic Analysis
North America holds the highest share of the market globally mainly due to the presence of large number of data centers across several industry verticals. Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest among all the regions because of factors like technological advancements, increasing number of cloud service providers, rising technical acceptance rate and increasing data center traffic due in part to the surge of mobile devices in this region.
Key Players
The major players in the global service market for data center are HP Enterprise Company, IBM, Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Interxion Holding NV, Fujitsu Ltd., Vertiv Co, Hitachi Ltd., Equinix, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
