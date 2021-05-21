Global Service Market For Data Center |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Data centers are facilities composed of networked computers and storage that help businesses organize, process and disseminate large amounts of data. Data centers are critical assets in day to day operations and are a focal point as businesses rely on the applications, services and data contained within a data center.

Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of the global service market for data centers are the need to reduce operational costs of data centers, higher data traffic, rising expenditures on data center technology, increasing awareness about the technology, growing demand for cost effectiveness, rise in adoption of the technology by end users and the increasing complexities within data centers. Factors like growing demand for third party data center services including vendor specific in-house data center services act as constraint to the growth of the global service market for data center.

Market Segmentation

The global service market for data center has been segmented into six types based on service type, tier type, end user, data center type, industry and geography.

Segmentation by Service Type

Design and consulting

Installation and deployment

Professional

Training and development

Support and maintenance

Training and development services are expected to grow at the fastest rate in this segment as these services improve the performance of the organizations and help reduce costs.

Segmentation by Tier Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Tier 1 type is predicted to post the highest growth rate in this segment due to the rapid adoption of tier 1 data centers in small enterprises.

Segmentation by End User

Cloud providers

Colocation providers

Enterprises

Segmentation by Data Center Type

Small data centers

Mid-sized data centers

Large data center

Segmentation by Industry

BFSI

IT and telecom

Government and Defence

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (media & entertainment and transportation & logistics)

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

North America has the highest market share among all the regions but Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest growth rate.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America holds the highest share of the market globally mainly due to the presence of large number of data centers across several industry verticals. Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest among all the regions because of factors like technological advancements, increasing number of cloud service providers, rising technical acceptance rate and increasing data center traffic due in part to the surge of mobile devices in this region.

Key Players

The major players in the global service market for data center are HP Enterprise Company, IBM, Schneider Electric SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Interxion Holding NV, Fujitsu Ltd., Vertiv Co, Hitachi Ltd., Equinix, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

