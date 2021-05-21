Gluten Free Beer Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023 Available at Market Reports World

“Gluten Free Beer Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Gluten Free Beer Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

The global gluten-free beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The ability to lower the cholesterol levels, ease digestive issues, and lower the fat content, gluten-free beer is seeing an increased demand amongst the health conscious consumers. Companies like Doehler, DSM, New Planet Beer Company are the major shareholders in the market place.

Growing Consumer Awareness on Gluten Free Food and Beverages

The rise in obesity, diabetes, celiac disease, and other diagnosed food intolerances, and growing consumer awareness have increased the demand for gluten-free beer. The market is well developed in the U.S. and Europe due to significant awareness about the need to limit gluten intake and control the risks with the occurrence of celiac disease. The gluten-free market products has grown to about 40 million consumers: up to four million of who suffer from celiac disease, a medical condition that requires them to avoid consuming gluten.

The gluten-free beer market is luring a large pool of the weight-conscious population. New technologies are being developed by large players such as Doehler and DSM. The brewers are now manufacturing gluten-free beers with conventional raw materials such as barley and wheat. Doehler has patented the technology that helps the manufacture of gluten-free beer that tastes like traditional beer. New product launches and innovations by leading companies and aggressive marketing by retailers about gluten-free products are promoting the gluten-free beer. The major restraints of the gluten-free beer market are the high price of this beer and apprehension about its taste.

Lager beer is the most preferred type

An increase in the number of craft beers and the rising beer demand in developing countries are great growth opportunities for the gluten-free beer producers. Lager Beer holds a market share of 32% in the gluten free beer market in 2016. The American consumers have high preference for lagers. These type of beer gained popularity by most brewing companies as lagers are produced with bottom-fermenting yeast that best works at cooler temperatures, between 35° and 55° Fahrenheit. Fermentation happens more slowly in phases and the beer is much more stable and thus can be stored for longer.

The main reason for the preference for lagers among consumers is that it differentiates its self from the fruity esters and spicy phenols taste of ales and processes a cleaner and crisper quality with emphasis on the hops and malt flavors. Finally, the yeast used in the process tends to have a less presence in the finished beer.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing

Traditionally Asia-Pacific had the largest market for gluten-free foods & beverages globally accounting for an estimated share of over 36% in 2015. The region has high potential for growth as it is not saturated yet like other developed regions. The preference for Gluten-Free Beer is expected to grow immensely in the near future due to the changing lifestyle. The increasing number of liquor shops, retail stores, malls, restaurants, bars, and convenience stores support the market growth for Gluten-Free Beer. While the market has a high potential for growth. The impending government regulations pertaining alcohol consumption and adverse health effect may hinder the regional market growth to an extent.

China has been a substantial consumer beer since the last decade holding almost one-fourth of the global market demand. For the year 2013, the per capita consumption volume of the country was reported at 4631.3 thousand kl. The domestic population of the country has always had high preference for gluten-free products. China is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2019-2023 for gluten free products.

Major Players: DOEHLER, DSM, NEW PLANET BEER COMPANY, ANAHEUSER-BUSCH, BARD’S TALE BEER, BREWERY RICKOLI, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING, COORS, EPIC BREWING COMPANY, DUCK FOOT BREWING

