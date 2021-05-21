HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market by Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2024)

HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market report 2019-2024 provides comprehensive data of Manufacturers, Regions, Applications and others. HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market report highlights the competitive landscape by elaborating on the current mergers and acquisitions (M&A), product developments, and venture funding that took place in the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) industry in the recent past.

About HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed):

High erucic acid rapeseed (HEAR) is a specialty rapeseed selected for its high erucic content. It has over 50% erucic acid and is grown as a key ingredient for plastics, personal care products and pharmaceuticals. The seed, the crop and the oil are visually similar to canola, therefore every step of the supply chain demands robust and effective identity preservation processes.

Top Companies of HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market:

Bunge North America,Perdue Agribusiness,NatureScrops,Vantage Performance Materials,Premium crops

HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Types:

Erucic Acid 43% to 50%

Erucic Acid >50% HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Applications:

High Temperature Lubricants

Plastic

Printing Ink

Personal Care

Others Geographically Segmentation: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America Finally, the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. Scope of Report:

The global sales of HEAR increased from 169.08 K MT in 2013 to 192.77 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.33%. In 2017, the global HEAR market is led by United Kingdom. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Premium crops, Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness and NatureScrops are the leaders of HEAR industry. Premium cropso is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Premium crops was 51.52 K MT, and the company holds a sales share of 26.7%.

The unique properties of HEAR oil and its constituents are irreplaceable in a variety of industrial applications, including high temperature lubricants, slip agents, printing ink, cosmetics and consumable spreads. Demand globally is growing, which provides an opportunity for expansion of HEAR production. Plastic is the most important application. In 2017, plastic application holds 49.54% of the consumption market share.

The long chain length of erucic acid makes it a unique raw material in oleo chemical industry. Currently, the total demand for erucic acid is fairly low and not expected to grow radically in the near future. Most likely, growth rate is approximately equal with the general growth of oleo chemical industry, which again, as typical for mature industries, is likely to be approximately equal with the overall economic growth. A trend visible that is likely to work in favor of increased use of high erucic oil in future, both in oleo chemical and other uses. The development of “green technology” with increased emphasis on renewable resources and biodegradability is likely to increase interest in raw materials such as high erucic oil.

The worldwide market for HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.