In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.

First, for industry structure analysis, the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry is relatively concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. The top five producers account for about 57 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry.

Second, the revenue of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) decreased from 1989.8 million in 2013 to 3649 million in 2017 with an average growth rate of 16.37%.

Third, North America occupied 30.22% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, which respectively account for around 27.25% and 26.97% of the global total industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7890 million by 2024, from US$ 3650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in In-flight Entertainment (IFE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

IFE Hardware

IFE Connectivity & Communication

IFE Content

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716469-global-in-flight-entertainment-ife-market-growth-2019-2024

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gogo LLC

Global Eagle Entertainment

Thales Group

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat

Rockwell Collins

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

SITAONAIR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Type

2.2.1 IFE Hardware

2.2.2 IFE Connectivity & Communication

2.2.3 IFE Content

2.3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

2.4.2 Wide Body Aircraft

2.4.3 Other

2.5 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) by Players

3.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gogo LLC

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.1.3 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gogo LLC News

12.2 Global Eagle Entertainment

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.2.3 Global Eagle Entertainment In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment News

12.3 Thales Group

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.3.3 Thales Group In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Thales Group News

12.4 Zodiac Aerospace

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Zodiac Aerospace News

12.5 Honeywell International

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.5.3 Honeywell International In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Honeywell International News

12.6 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.6.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation News

12.7 Viasat

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.7.3 Viasat In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Viasat News

12.8 Rockwell Collins

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered

12.8.3 Rockwell Collins In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Rockwell Collins News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716469-global-in-flight-entertainment-ife-market-growth-2019-2024