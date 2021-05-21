In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025
In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.
First, for industry structure analysis, the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry is relatively concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. The top five producers account for about 57 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry.
Second, the revenue of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) decreased from 1989.8 million in 2013 to 3649 million in 2017 with an average growth rate of 16.37%.
Third, North America occupied 30.22% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, which respectively account for around 27.25% and 26.97% of the global total industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7890 million by 2024, from US$ 3650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in In-flight Entertainment (IFE) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
IFE Hardware
IFE Connectivity & Communication
IFE Content
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Gogo LLC
Global Eagle Entertainment
Thales Group
Zodiac Aerospace
Honeywell International
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Viasat
Rockwell Collins
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
SITAONAIR
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
