Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2027

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Overview

Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as autogas or propane is flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases such as propane, butane and combination of these gases. Autogas is lower carbon, clean and effective source of energy. Pressurized cylindrical containers are used for the transportation and storage of LPG. Autogas is used for wide variety of applications such as cooking, agriculture, hospitality, construction, sailing among numerous others. It is used worldwide due to its cost effectiveness, convenience and economic reasons.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076210

Market Size and Forecast

Market of Liquefied Petroleum Gas has generated market size of 328 million tons in the recent past. Booming initiatives by government to encourage LPG applications with respect to its extensive benefits in commercial and residential sectors has estimated the market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, the countries such as China and India has highest consumption of LGP making Asia Pacific to be the largest region in terms of utilization accounting for 42% of the overall market by 2027. North America has led the liquefied petroleum gas to emerge as a significant market for LPG production. Production of LPG in the United States, making it the leading manufacturer and exporter of LPG is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The market size of LPG vehicle market was 293 million tons in 2017. Key sponsoring countries such as Germany and Italy are anticipated to fuel the liquid petroleum gas market of Europe in the forecast period.

According to a recent study conducted by Research Nester, the global market for Liquefied Petroleum Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018-2027. Worldwide expansion of liquefied petroleum gas market is anticipated to generate USD 283.64 Billion in revenue by the end of 2027.

Based on application type, liquefied petroleum gas is segmented into residential, commercial, chemical, industrial, autogas, refinery among others.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the global liquefied petroleum gas market includes the following segments:

By Source Type

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

By Application Type

Residential

Commercial

Chemical

Industrial

Autogas

Refinery

Others

By Region

The liquefied petroleum gas market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

Factors such as cost effectiveness, fuel efficiency and emission control are most likely to drive the LPG Market during forecast period. Initiatives by government in spreading awareness to general population regarding benefits and advancements in LPG for improving energy efficiency and economy is expected to elevate the demand for liquefied petroleum gas over the forecast period.

Moreover, the procurement and expansion of merchandizing and allotment of outlets are estimated to intensify the competition for delivering the best services in the liquefied petroleum gas market furthering the need of branding the market and rise of new key players. This factor is anticipated to increase market share by the end of forecast period.

The overall estimate consumption of LPG in domestic segment was around 63% in 2017. The use of LPG as cooking fuel in both residential and commercial sectors especially in regions such as Middle East Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America is one of the leading growth drivers for LPG market. The increasing use of LPG as feedstock in petrochemical refineries as well as transportation fuel in Europe is anticipated to be one of the major factors behind the growth of liquefied petroleum gas market during forecast period.

However, the higher cost of equipment installation of LPG units and production of shale gas is likely to dissuade the growth of LPG market.

Key Players

ExxonMobil

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

China National Petroleum Corp.

Valero Energy Corp

Phillips 66 PLC

Petronas

ChemChina

Auto Gas Energy India

Gazprom

Scope and Context

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076210

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609