Macau Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Compahnia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), MTel, Macau Cable TV, Macau Basic Television Channels Limited, MOOV, KKBox, Soliton, SmarTone, 3 Macau, China Telecom
WiseGuyReports.com “Macau – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.
Scope of the Report:
Macau’s smart city project gains momentum
Macau boasts a sophisticated, independently regulated communications market. Gradual liberalisation has now fully opened the telecoms market with the full impact slowly becoming evident.
Fixed line subscriptions in Macau continue to fall. Macau’s fixed-line market is transitioning to a fibre broadband market as CTM invests significantly in fibre access networks, a project made possible given Macau’s high population density.
Fixed-line broadband market penetration has grown slowly over the past five years in a highly mature market. Over the next five years to 2023 growth is expected to further subside, as the remainder of the ADSL customers are predicted to migrate to fibre access.
Competition is intense in Macau’s mobile market, with four mobile network operators and a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering services. All four operators offer 4G LTE services.
Mobile subscriber and mobile penetration rates are high, exceeding 300%; this high figure is due to the in excess of 20 million visitors that visit Macau annually as well as the usage of multiple sim cards by mobile subscribers. Mobile broadband has presented mobile operators with an additional revenue growth opportunity, driving investment in 4G LTE and 5G networks.
Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2841642-macau-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses
Following the introduction of the global 5G standard, CTM has begun testing 5G wireless technology. If the 5G license and spectrum arrangements progress well, 5G in Macau will synchronize with the neighbouring regions which plan to launch 5G services for commercial use in 2020.
Macau’s smart city project is being developed outside mainland China. This project will span different areas such as transportation, medical services, tourism and e-government, with certain aspects being implemented by 2019.
Key Developments:
CTM opened its data centre in Hong Kong.
Macaus smart city project is being developed outside mainland China.
Fibre is cannibalising Macaus largely ADSL-based broadband subscriber base.
Market liberalisation and network coverage targets on new entrants is driving fibre investment.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Compahnia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), MTel, Macau Cable TV, Macau Basic Television Channels Limited, MOOV, KKBox, Soliton, SmarTone, 3 Macau, China Telecom.
For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2841642-macau-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Key statistics
Country overview
Background Telecommunications market
Market Overview and Analysis
Regional Asian Market Comparison
Background Regulatory environment
Historical overview
Regulatory authority
Liberalisation and regulatory developments
Licensing Spectrum
Fixed Network Operators
Compahnia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM)
MTel Telecommunications infrastructure
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure
Smart Infrastructure Data Centres
Data Centre Providers
Smart Cities Fixed-line broadband market
Market Overview
Broadband statistics and Forecasts
Fixed-line broadband technologies
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)
Other fixed broadband services
Mobile market Introduction
Mobile Statistics and Forecasts
Mobile Broadband Statistics
Mobile Regulatory issues CDMA licences awarded 3G licences LTE licensing Mobile infrastructure Analogue networks Digital networks 2G 3G 4G 5G Major Mobile Operators Operator Statistics CTM 3 Macau (Hutchison Telecom Macau) SmarTone Mobile Communications (Macau) Ltd China Telecom Mobile content and applications Introduction m-banking (payments/loans) Digital economy Introduction e-Commerce e-Government E-Macao Digital Media MCTV (Macau Cable TV) conflict Macau Basic Television Channels Limited Satellite TV Related reports List of Tables
Continued……
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2841642-macau-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)