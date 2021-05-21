Methionine Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.01% during the Forecast period 2023, Segmentation by Key Regions, Gross Margin, Profit, Analysis, Market Share

“Methionine Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Methionine Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Methionine market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Methionine market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Methionine Market Report:

The global methionine market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period, majorly due to its increasing adoption in aquaculture to provide the most effective methionine source to the agriculture feed industry.

Growing Usage in Aquaculture Industry

Methionine is used on shrimp, finfish, and crustaceans. Methionine ensures the adequate supply of sulfur amino acids. These can be processed into mineral, premixes, and compound feeds, together with milk replacers by any technical procedure. Its technical properties guarantee homogeneous mix-ability. It is classified as a safe chemical. Rising dietary products related to fish proteins and tuna infused sports supplements for healthy lifestyle are also expected to boost the growth of this market.

Animal Feed is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

Methionine is a sulfur-containing amino acid and serves as a building block for protein. It also has potent detoxification properties, helping the human body to excrete heavy metals. It is widely used in poultries and animal husbandry firms across the globe. Animal feed industry is expected to record the fastest growth within the upcoming years. Methionine is used in large quantities to promote the growth of poultry and livestock, shorten feeding cycles, and increase the quantity of lean meat. It is more efficient than fish powder (which was previously used) as it is cheap, easily available, and effective. Additionally, methionine-based medicines are also used for increasing the acidity of urine, treating liver disorders, and improving wound healing.

Asia-Pacific is the Most Dominating Region

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest regional market, while North America was estimated to be the fastest-growing methionine market. The market in APAC was driven by the increasing demand for dietary supplements. Cattle production is done in most of the countries in APAC. This will enable APAC to retain its position in the market as it is a considerable producer and consumer of methionine. Furthermore, increasing population and mass meat consumption in this region are also expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

