New Tactics of Folding Furniture Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Folding Furniture Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Folding Furniture Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Folding furniture is more of space saving furniture which serves multiple furniture needs. This furniture owing to their space-saving benefit sand multi-purpose usages considered as a better option for small spaces. The market for folding furniture is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global folding furniture market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2023.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Folding furniture is gaining consumer’s attention across every region. The growing trends of compact homes are strongly backing the growth of global folding furniture market. Factors such as the rising number of nuclear families, migration of people in urban areas, and growing buyer base who want to invest in luxury & state-of-the-art amenities rather than extra unutilized space are the major driving factor of the global folding furniture market. The consumers are thinking more from a financial point of view, which in turn guide them to purchase compact homes. The folding furniture can complement compact space perfectly as they are compact in design and can be sued for multi purposes.

Strong population density in urban areas has created a huge demand for small and affordable apartments across cities. Further, rising demand for housing spaces due to rapid urbanization is expected to encourage the growth of folding furniture market in upcoming years. Due to economic fluctuations, builders are also struggling to sell expensive homes in a sluggish market. This issue is influencing home developers to opt for the concept of compact homes as housing units with smaller sizes are affordable and can be easily sold. This growing number of compact housing units is likely to foster the growth of the market in the future. Even in large spaces foldable furniture can offer benefits such as expanded living space and can also create interior design opportunity.

However, rising raw material cost and complexity issues with repairment of folding furniture are expected to restrain the growth of the market in near future.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of folding furniture market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Table

– Chair

– Sofas

– Bed

– Others

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– Offline Stores

– Online Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Resource Furniture

– Expand Furniture Inc.

– Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

– Knoll Inc.

– MarMell Furniture

– Other Prominent Players

