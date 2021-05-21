Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Industry. Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

The Non-destructive Testing Market was valued at USD 2340 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024), to reach USD 4250 million by 2024. The major drivers for growth in the NDT market include increasing investments in the aerospace & defense sector, increasing the complexity of machines and structures that need continual evaluation for maintaining structural integrity, and government safety regulations mandating the use of NDT techniques for gaining clearances.

The global aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is set to grow in 2018, with total revenues in the aerospace sector estimated to grow at more than 3%. The global A&D industry revenue in the past was largely impacted by decreased revenues in the United States (US) Aerospace & Defense sector.

Over the last few years, there has been an incremental rise in the demand for skilled NDT technicians across the world. However, the demand currently outweighs supply, due to a plethora of reasons.

There are several opportunities for growth, such as large-scale aerospace projects in the Asia-Pacific and European regions and the increasing need for advanced and automated NDT solutions, which are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied in the future. Scope of the Report:

Nondestructive testing is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. Top Key Manufacturers of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Are:

Mistras Group

Fujifilm NDT Systems

GE Measurement and Control

NikonMetrology Inc.

Magnaflux Corporation

Olympus Corporation

SGS Group

Intertek Group PLC

Applus Services, S.A.

Yxlon International GmbH

Team, Inc.

Tüv Rheinland Ag

Gould

Bass Co.