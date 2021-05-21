Packaging Tapes Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size And Regional Forecast To 2023

Summary

Packaging Tapes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis by Type (Filament tapes, Double-sided tapes, Parcel tapes, Light-duty packaging tapes, and others) by Material (Acrylic, Hot Melt, and others) by Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Goods, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Packaging Tapes Market Scenario

The growing e-commerce and organized retail sector along with multiple usages of packaging tapes across various industries are the key drivers of packaging tapes market. The growth of e-commerce and food & beverage markets particularly in the Asian regions of China and India induces the demand for packaging tapes. Furthermore the increased application across various industries fuels the demand for packaging tapes. This is backed by the increasing purchasing power and investments in the packaging industries.

The Global Packaging Tapes Market is expected to grow at a huge CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Key Players

The key players of global packaging tapes Market report include

3M

B. Fuller Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Nitto Denko Corporation

Advance Tapes International

Adhesives Research Inc.

Bostik SA

Dow Corning Corporation

Evans Adhesive Corporation Ltd.

Franklin International

Intertape Polymer Group and Lord Corporation

Packaging Tapes Market Segmentation

Global packaging tapes market is segmented on the basis of Type, Material, Application and Region. On the basis of Type it is segmented as Filament tapes, Double-sided tapes, Parcel tapes, Light-duty packaging tapes, and others. On the basis of Material it is segmented as Acrylic, Hot Melt, and others. On the basis of Application it is segmented as Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Goods, and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Study Objectives of Global Packaging Tapes Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Packaging Tapes Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Packaging Tapes Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Types, Material, Application and by Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Packaging Tapes Market

