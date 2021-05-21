Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmented by Market Size, Share, CAGR Status and Growth Rate Forecast to 2023
Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market is projected to improve CAGR at 11.84 during the forecast year 2018-2023.
Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA
May 2017: Boyd Corporation Completed the acquisition of Aavid Thermalloy.
March 2017: Honeywell announced the availability of a Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) solution to help smartphone manufacturers and designers manage heat dissipation in phones.
– Growing Consumer Electronics Industry
– Increasing Demand from Graphics Hardware Industry
– Rising Demand from Power Modules
– Growing Use in LED Cooling
– Reduced Demand in Japan
– Development of Non-silicone Substitutes
– Replacement of Thermal Greases
– Technological Improvements
– Growing Use in Automotive Industry
- What are the threats for new entrants?
- What will be the regional analysis by size and share?
- What will be the CAGR% during forecast year 2018-2023?
- At what stage of development is the global Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market?
- What are the restrictive factors of Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials industry?
- Who are the leading manufacturers of the Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market?
