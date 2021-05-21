Playground Equipment Market by Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2019-2024)

Playground Equipment Market report benefits the businesses to well understand market opportunities and clear serious business policies. global players are growing their existence, native vendors are result it tough to contest with them, particularly concerning features such as quality, technology, and price.

About Playground Equipment:

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.

Top Manufacturers:

PlayCore,Landscape Structures,Kompan, Inc.,Playpower,ELI,Henderson,E.Beckmann,SportsPlay,Childforms,Kaiqi,ABC-Team,DYNAMO

Geographically, market report segments world into several key regions, with sales and value, sales price trend, revenue (Million USD), growth rate and market share by player, type and application: Playground Equipment Market Report by Key Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Playground Equipment Market Types:

Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others Playground Equipment Market Applications:

Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others Scope of Reports:

With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumers’ demands.

The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of playground equipment. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Conclusively, the playground equipment manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, playground equipment production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Playground Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 7400 million US$ in 2024, from 4180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.