Playground Equipment Market by Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2019-2024)

0
Press Release

Playground Equipment

Playground Equipment Market report benefits the businesses to well understand market opportunities and clear serious business policies. global players are growing their existence, native vendors are result it tough to contest with them, particularly concerning features such as quality, technology, and price. 

Playground Equipment market report tells key information such as manufacturers, geographical regions, market size, sales, revenue, market share, price, gross margin, product/service extensions, technological innovations, M&A and growth rate.

About Playground Equipment:

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.

Top Manufacturers:

PlayCore,Landscape Structures,Kompan, Inc.,Playpower,ELI,Henderson,E.Beckmann,SportsPlay,Childforms,Kaiqi,ABC-Team,DYNAMO

Geographically, market report segments world into several key regions, with sales and value, sales price trend, revenue (Million USD), growth rate and market share by player, type and application: Playground Equipment Market Report by Key Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Playground Equipment Market Types:

  • Monkey Bars
  • Sandbox
  • Climbing Equipment
  • Swings and Slides
  • Balance Equipment
  • Motion and Spinning
  • Others

    Playground Equipment Market Applications:

  • Commercial Playgrounds
  • Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment
  • Theme Play Systems
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson.
  • To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumers’ demands.
  • \
  • The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of playground equipment. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
  • Conclusively, the playground equipment manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, playground equipment production will show a trend of steady growth.
  • The worldwide market for Playground Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 7400 million US$ in 2024, from 4180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
  • This report focuses on the Playground Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Some Important Chapters in Playground Equipment Market Report are:

    Chapter 1, to describe Playground Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Playground Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Playground Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Playground Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Playground Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Playground Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Playground Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 119

    Price of Report: – $ 3480 (Single User Licence)

