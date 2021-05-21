Robot Controllers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
Robot Controller is the brain of the robot, publish and deliver action instructions. Robot Controller includes hardware and software in two parts. The hardware is industrial control board, including some of the main control unit, the signal processing circuit section and software part is the control algorithm. Robot Controller usually is designed by a robot manufacturer independent design and development.
Scope of the Report:
The global largest market is in China. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 67934 units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 27.28%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 48559 units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 19.50%.
There are major three classification of robot controllers in this report, the single-axis robot controllers, four-axis robot controllers and six-axis robot controllers. Globally, the production share in 2015 of each type of robot controllers is 11.60%, 21.61% and 43.34%, respectively.
At present, in developed countries, the robot controllers industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe.
The worldwide market for Robot Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Robot Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Fanuc
ABB Robotics
Yasukawa (Motoman)
KUKA Roboter
EPSON Factory Automation
Stäubli Robotics
OTC
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
Kawasaki Robotics
COMAU
Durr
Hyundai
Yamaha Motor Industrial Robots
ADEPT TECHNOLOGY
DENSO Robotics Europe
Festo
Siasun
Keba
Googol Technology (HK)
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single-Axis Robot Controller
Four-Axis Robot Controller
Six-Axis Robot Controller
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Transfer Robots
Load/Unload Robots
Welding Robots
Assembly Robots
Painting Robot
Others
