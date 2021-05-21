SaaS based SCM Market Grows Will Grow Pervasively at 22.7% by 2025 | Descartes, Epicor Software Corporation, HighJump, IBM, Infor, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, SAP SE

Market Report Titled “ SaaS based SCM Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally.

Within the SaaS-based SCM market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. The North America (NA) and Europe (EU) in total holds more than half of the total SaaS-based SCM market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) are exhibiting a high growth due to various factors such as increase in internet infrastructure, increased spending of an average individual. Adoptions of SaaS-based SCM is expected to accelerate at a high growth rate in the coming few years due to, financial, technology and communications and government industry verticals’ inclination towards adopting such solutions which can provide better energy efficiency, easy capacity expansion and optimized CAPEX. Many small and large organizations and enterprises in the above verticals have adopted SaaS-based SCM solutions owing to the various advantages it offers, thus influencing theSaaS-based SCM market revenues and growth rates globally.

SaaS is an emerging technology that is transforming traditional on-premise software systems into a modern cloud-based solution globally. Along with reduced efforts of running a process, installing and purchasing software, it also helps an organization minimize its costs and maximize its revenue. Consequently, private organizations across the world have understood the potential behind these services and come up with cloud based services.

The reports cover key developments in the SaaS based SCM market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from SaaS based SCM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SaaS based SCM market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Descartes

Epicor Software Corporation

HighJump

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group Inc.

Kewill

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The “Global SaaS based SCM Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the SaaS based SCM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global SaaS based SCM market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global SaaS based SCM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Rapid digitization has added pressures on the organizations today to rely on cloud-based applications. A cloud-based application can be used to easily scale up or scale down the operations as per the demand being currently witnessed in the SaaS-based SCM market. It handles flexibility to the application users. The flexibility offered by the SaaS model for SCM applications gives a competitive advantage to users by letting them to quickly adjust to the demands of their respective customers and incorporate the necessary changes in the operations efficiently. Users derive high efficiency through this with reduced cost pressures that make them highly competitive in the market.

Global SaaS-Based SCM market is expected to grow from US$ 2.65 billion in 2015 to US$ 20.05 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period 2016 and 2025.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting SaaS based SCM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global SaaS based SCM Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SaaS based SCM market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall SaaS based SCM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the SaaS based SCM Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the SaaS based SCM Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of SaaS based SCM Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global SaaS based SCM Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

