Significant Insights of Nuclear Medicine Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Nuclear Medicine Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Nuclear Medicine Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Nuclear Medicine Industry.

Market Overview:

  • – Increasing incidences of cancer and cardiac ailments are the major drivers for the market studied. Nuclear medicine shows a huge potential in treating cardiac and cancer diseases. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) report, it was estimated that 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the United States in 2018, and 609,640 people may die from the disease.
  • – Other factors, such as increasing SPECT and PET applications and growing public awareness for healthcare, are expected to drive the market in the future. Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations.
  • – In the United States, all pharmacologic agents, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radio therapeutics, undergo regulatory oversight by the FDA. Radiopharmaceuticals face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways. Sometimes, extensive toxicology testing poses considerable financial burdens for the investigators.
  • – Additionally, reimbursement hurdles for the manufacturer and high capital investment are also restraining the market gro

    Scope of the Report:

  • Nuclear medicine falls under the field of molecular imaging, which involves the use of a very small amount of radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat disease. In nuclear medicine imaging, the radioisotopes are detected by special types of cameras attached to the computer, which in turn, provide very precise pictures of the area of the body examined.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Nuclear Medicine Market Are:

  • Mallinckrodt
  • Lantheus Medical Imaging
  • Iba Group
  • Triad Isotopes
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Advanced Accelerator Applications
  • Curium
  • Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Nordion Inc.
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Eczacibasi
  • Monrol
  • Isotec Inc. (Sigma
  • Aldrich)

    Nuclear Medicine Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Nuclear Medicine Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Nuclear Medicine Market

    Chapter 3: Nuclear Medicine Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Nuclear Medicine Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Nuclear Medicine Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Nuclear Medicine Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Nuclear Medicine Market

    Highlights of The Nuclear Medicine Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

