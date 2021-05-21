Smart Farming Market with Highest CAGR during 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 with table and figures in it.

Smart farming is the application of modern information and communication technologies (ICT) in agriculture to increase crop production. In smart farming, most modern systems are used for gaining continuous sustainability, along with achieving the best of quality, quantity, and return on investment. Smart farming uses a range of technologies that include global positioning system (GPS), sensors, controllers, light emitting diode (LED) lights, software, and so on to enhance the yield of crops.

This report studies the Smart Farming Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Smart Farming market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The purchase volume of automation and control systems is increasing in the agricultural sector because they are used for predictive management of the overall production of crops. The smart agriculture market is experiencing growth in the automation and control systems segment because these smart farm systems are capable of displaying real-time and accurate data to help farmers learn about the condition of crops.

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

In 2018, the global Smart Farming market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

John Deere

Raven Industries

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

Trimble

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Smart Farming report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Smart Farming Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Farming development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Farming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

