Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Grows Will Grow Pervasively at 18.6% by 2025 | ADP, Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Workday

Market Report Titled “ Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally.

Adoptions of SaaS is expected to accelerate exponentially in the coming few years due to retail, hospitality, financial, technology and communications and healthcare industry verticals’ inclination towards transforming their legacy IT structures completely into a SaaS-based structure. Many SME’s and large scale industries in the above verticals have adopted SaaS-based solutions owing to the advantages it offers and are significantly contributing to SaaS market. Offering services at cheaper rates drive SME’s to adopt these solutions while providing redundancies and data privacy with less time to market the product are the reasons behind the large scale adoptions of SaaS-based solutions by large industries in all verticals are driving the SaaS market.

The reports cover key developments in the Software as a Service (SaaS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Software as a Service (SaaS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ADP, LLC

com, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

Workday, Inc.

The “Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Software as a Service (SaaS) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market accounted for US$ 2.65 Bn in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 22.41 Bn in 2025.

Small organizations venturing into new businesses cannot invest heavily for storage spaces. Even if they keep such huge investments only in storage spaces, they wouldn’t be able to then invest for their products. Break-even time would also have a bearing in the profitability of the organization. This is where the need and huge opportunity for a shared infrastructure for data storage, management and maintenance arises. SaaS model is a kind of shared infrastructure wherein such small organizations have to pay for on-demand usage of the software and need not store any data or purchase the software. This provides smaller organizations with a good opportunity cost. SaaS market players can take this opportunity to capitalize on the worldwide market here.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Software as a Service (SaaS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Software as a Service (SaaS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

