Software-defined Storage Market Will Reach a New Level in Forthcoming Years | Major Key Players – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BMC Software, Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, NetApp, AT&T Corporation, Red Hat, VMWare, Hewlett-Packard

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Software-defined Storage Market based on the component, enterprise size, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall software-defined storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Software-defined storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

A virtualized network of storage resources that isolate the control as well as the management part from the underlying hardware infrastructure is termed as software-defined storage. Storage Defined Networking or SDN has caused a paradigm shift in the networking as well as storage methodologies. Large vendors in the SDN market such as IBM, EMC, have focused and earned from the sales of specialized storage as well as SAN components. Also, startups have taken advantage and focused more on selling software based solutions to their customers.

Attributes such as increased cost savings, increased efficiencies, and increased flexibilities are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of software-defined storages. Lesser awareness in certain countries of the world and poor internet infrastructures hinder the adoptions of software-defined storages posing a challenge to the growth of the software-defined storage market. Increasing digitalization drives in the developing economies of the world coupled with the ballooning volume of unstructured data across enterprises provide new opportunities to the players operating in the software-defined storage market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. BMC Software

4. Fujitsu Limited

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. NetApp Inc.

7. AT&T Corporation

8. Red Hat Inc.

9. VMWare Inc. (Dell Inc.)

10. Hewlett-Packard Enterpris

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Software-defined Storage Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

